“Call My Agent!” (Netflix) a show-business comedy about “ASK,” a mythical, small but elite top drawer talent agency in Paris with a client list that’s a French movie buff’s dream box, was first released in 2015. Little did they know then how much we would need it in 2020.

“Call My Agent!,” (Dix Pour Cent, 10 Percent in French) proves once again that comedy is universal, and great comedy is spiritual.

Comedy can come with one comedian standing on a bare stage or on a screen with five or six people making you laugh, like such contenders as “Seinfeld,” “All in the Family,” “The Conners,” “The Office.”

Here is a new one for you. Yes, it’s French and comes with subtitles. But in 10 minutes or less, you’ll think they’re speaking English, or you’ve just learned to speak French. That’s the magic of great comedy.

“Call My Agent!,” created by veteran French talent agents Dominique Besnehard and Fanny Herrero, is about a day in the life of an office full of serious people trying to survive in the rain forest of show business. This reviewer comes from this world; my daughter is an agent. But unlike many of Hollywood’s giant agencies, there is no ugly rivalry here. At the end of day, they are family.

We meet Gabriel Sarda (“Without a Trace”‘s Grégory Montel) the scruffy, pint-sized comedy lead with no nails left to chew.

Super agent Andrea Martel, (Camille Cottin — from “Allied” with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard) tall and gay with a nose a tad too large for her face, but with eyes and wit that render it invisible. She’ll take your breath away.

Mathias, (Thibault de Montalembert from “The King”) a man with a permanent scowl carved on his face and with only three drops of patience left, who has been second in line to head the agency for years. He has one nerve left, and everyone seems to be getting on it.

Meet the fabulous 84-year-old Liliane Rovère, the dowager queen of the agency, who was probably in French films when the Nazis were in the audience. She should have retired years ago, but they would never let her go. She shares an office with her terrier “Jean Gabin.” C’est magnifigue!

They are all master players at the top of their game. They will grab your funny bone and chew on it until you collapse.

But the real star of the series is France’s young Fanny Sidney who plays Camille, a charming, fresh-faced ingenue, a novice, who is hired as an assistant.

Camille, we discover, is the secret daughter Mathias has been hiding for 20 years, and here she is, much to his dismay, in plain sight. Fanny, a Leslie Caron without Gene Kelly, moves among her bosses like a stream of smoke, trying to make it in the business of show, without messing up. She mostly fails, and when she does, her missteps light up the sky.

The Agency: Imagine all your French movie actors dropping in for advice, and some dancing in and out in wonderful cameos: Nathalie Baye, Isabelle Adjani (yes, Isabelle Adjani) and the delightful Juliette Binoche. After viewing the first three of the one-hour-long segments, I realized that I was in the presence of greatness. The actors, the writers and the directors all add to the perfect comedy recipe. I’m not sure I want to watch anything else this summer. Trust me, you’ll hold on to these segments to get you through the coming hard nights.

“Call My Agent!” focuses on the agents themselves, with the best cast of 10 percenters ever put together, and does so with class, creating farcical bursts of sophisticated humor.

We get stars like Cecile De France (HBO’S “The Young Pope”) as the agency’s numero uno star, who, in episode one, is taking riding lessons in order to take a feature role in American director Quentin Tarantino’s next film.

The first season jump starts the action when the distinguished and venerable founder (picture Hollywood’s famed MCA’s Lew Wasserman) dies while on vacation, leaving no will and a strong wife who wants to sell the agency and disband our cast. This sets in motion a mini earthquake of jostling and a lava flow fire of interoffice game playing.

“Call My Agent!” is the M&M of comedy shows; one is never enough.

J.P. Devine, of Waterville, is a former stage and screen actor.

