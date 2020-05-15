Jeremy Parker, an eighth-grade student at Windsor Elementary School, has won first place in The Ann Arbor Michigan’s District Library 28th annual “It’s All Write!” Teen Writing Contest for his short story, “Sunset,” according to a news release from Helen M. Beesley, an English language arts teacher at the school.

Young adult authors take part as judges each year, who then read and select the winning stories. Stories are judged in three different categories: Grades 6-8, Grades 9 and 10, and Grades 11 and 12. The top three writers in each age group receive $250 in prize money. This is an ever-growing, international contest, which had 2,000 entries this year.

Parker, the son of Josh and Donna Parker, of Windsor, plans to attend Erskine Academy in the fall.

