We have all heard “neighbor helping neighbor” a lot lately as we try to get through this pandemic in Maine. But this is often the way things get done in our state.

At Madison Electric Works we are grateful for the support of neighboring utility Central Maine Power, who provided our company with a mobile substation and all the required manpower to install it when our main transformer failed, causing our system to go out on Christmas morning. The first week of May, they came back to remove it once we had the replacement equipment ready to install.

In the meantime, CMP’s local Fairfield team assisted Madison in recovering from the storm that caused major outages over the Easter holiday weekend and moved some cables so that our company could make some upgrades to our substation.

Between the weather and the forest, it is challenging to deliver reliable power in this state and all Maine people are fortunate that neighboring businesses can help each other out when needed.

Martin Berry

superintendent

Madison Electric Works

