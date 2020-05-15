MADISON — The Memorial Day parade sponsored by Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Post 39 scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been canceled because of to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Harriet Bryant.

However, the following Memorial Day services will be held only for participants:

• 9 a.m. at the Starks Town Office, 57 Anson Road in Starks;

• 9:30 a.m. at the Anson Town Office, 21 Kennebec St. in Anson, followed by scattering of flowers off the bridge;

• 10 a.m. at the Madison Library, 12 Old Point Ave. in Madison;

• 10:30 a.m. approximately at the U.S./Canadian Monument at Forest Hills Cemetery, 229 Upper Park St., in Madison; and

• 11 a.m. at East Madison, Joseph Quirion Monument, East Madison Road.

Those who want to attend are asked to park and stay in your vehicle as follows.

For more information, call Bob Demchak at 399-6422.

