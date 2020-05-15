Maine AgrAbility will offer a free webinar for farmers examining increased stress because of the impacts of COVID-19, and available resources, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, via Zoom, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.

Stress, Resilience, and Resources: Responding to the Impacts of COVID-19 on Farms webinar topics will include how people are managing multiple stressors, how communities are developing support systems, and what information and resources are available for farmers and families during this time. University of Maine Cooperative Extension professor and human development specialist Leslie Forstadt will lead the program.

The webinar is free; registration is required. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Leilani Carlson at 944-1533 or [email protected].

Maine AgrAbility is a collaboration between UMaine Extension and Alpha One, funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

