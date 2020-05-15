LINCOLN – Anna Marie Watson, wife of Richard Watson, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln.Anna was born in Caribou on March 15, 1935 and a long time resident of Oakland.She leaves behind her two daughters, Mary McEwen and husband Randy and Margaret Hight and husband Matthew. She also had three beautiful grandchildren, Cody Ouellette, John McEwen and Allee Larochelle. Anna also leaves behind her sisters, Erma Blakney and Phyllis Dumais, and her brothers, Leo Duprey and Leonard Durpey.She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney Elmer Adams; her parents, Leonard and Rita Duprey; brothers, Reggie, Freddie and Melford Duprey and a sister, Alice Mendez. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Anna’s favorite past time was watching baseball and movies. She could give you stats on any baseball players. She could do a crossword like no one’s business and you could always find her out on her lawn sales in Oakland.Sadly, there will be no service due to the covid 19.

