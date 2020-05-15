WINTER PARK, Fla. – Claire A. Heffren, (Irish), 89, a lifelong resident of Maine passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at her retirement home in Winter Park, Fla. She was the daughter of Shirley H. Irish and Beryl Irish, nee Russel.Claire is survived by her son James, daughter Kathleen; and grandson Nathan Essick. She was predeceased by her brother, Russell H. Irish.A memorial service will be scheduled in Maine for some time later in the year.The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local Humane Society.

Guest Book