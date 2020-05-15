Kennebec Valley Community Action Program is offering at Parent 2 Parent Group, some grown-up time with other parents from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday through June via Zoom, according to a news release from Anne Osolinski with KVCAP.

The group is informal, welcoming, with fun activities. Parents can hear how other parents handle their own parenting challenges, share and get new ideas and get great ideas from guest speakers.

Guest speakers include:

• Tuesday, May 26 — Diane Bouffard — GEAR Parent Network — Stress Tool Kit;

• Tuesday, June 9 — Captain Caldwell — Fire Safety for Children; and

• Tuesday, June 23 — Michele LeClair — FVP — Domestic Violence.

The free group is for any parent or caregiver of children ages birth through 18. Childcare is not provided at this time.

The group is supported by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

To attend, email Osolinski for the link at [email protected].

For more information about the group, email Osolinski or call 859-2521.

