Audrey Laferriere Photo courtesy of the Maine State Police

State Police announced Friday morning that the three-year-old girl for whom they had issued  an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert was announced around 4:30 a.m. on Friday and was cancelled two hours later. The Amber Alert was issued for Audrey Laferriere whom police believed might have been endangered.

Detectives believed Audrey Leferriere was with her parents, Alex Laferriere of Chester and April Levesque of Van Buren. They were last seen in Van Buren on Thursday night, police said.

Police did not say why they believed the girl was in danger.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine State Police

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles