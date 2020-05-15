Two men escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when the vehicles they were driving collided head-on on U.S. Route 201 in Skowhegan, destroying the vehicles and sending both men to the hospital.

Brian Crispin of Madison was driving a 1999 GMC Sierra truck and Joshua Curtis was driving a 2010 Honda CRV when the crash occurred about 1 p.m. on a stretch of road south of Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre, according to Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam.

“The crash is under investigation right now as to what took place out there — why they collided,” Bucknam said Friday evening.

Both men were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where they were treated for minor injuries and released, he said.

“We do believe that alcohol is a factor in the accident, pending the test results,” he said.

Skowhegan police Sgt. Kris McKenna is investigating the crash, according to Bucknam. He did not immediately know the ages of the drivers or what direction they were traveling in prior to the crash.

Both the Skowhegan police and fire departments responded to the crash and officials remained at the scene for about an hour, according to Bucknam.

“The road was blocked off at the accident scene, so traffic was backed up until the road was able to be cleared,” he said.

