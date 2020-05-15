University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering free online farm coaching, help with stress management and communication, and problem solving on the farm and within families, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.
Farm Coaching: Supporting Relationships for Farm Success features resources for stress reduction, improved communication and family well-being, including weekly “Small Bites” — short articles on practical ideas.
The farm-coaching team includes UMaine Extension human resources specialist Leslie Forstadt and Extension educator Tori Jackson; Polly Shyka, co-owner of Villageside Farm, Freedom; Abby Sadauckas, co-owner of Apple Creek Farm, Bowdoinham; and Karen Groat, executive director, Family and Community Mediation, Scarborough.
The free program is supported by a grant from Northeast Extension Risk Management Education.
For more information, to sign up or request a reasonable accommodation, call 581-3487, email [email protected], or visit extension.umaine.edu.
