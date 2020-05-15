“Stocks: The Nuts and Bolts,” a 45-minute WebEx online seminar that can help participants better understand stocks and how they can help you achieve your long-term financial goals, will be offered by financial advisor Sasha Fitzpatrick at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Fitzpatrick’s virtual seminar is sponsored by Winslow Public Library, according to a news release from Lisa Auriemma, library director.

“With the stock market going up and down recently, I’ve had lots of people ask me about stock purchases,” Fitzpatrick said. “This online seminar should offer them timely information and insight.”

The seminar is specifically designed to help anyone serious about achieving important financial goals — both people just starting out and well-seasoned investors. In just 45 minutes, Fitzpatrick will cover the differences between common and preferred stock, dividends, investment strategy and different ways to own stock.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, in which participants can call-in and receive specific answers to their questions. The event is free and nothing will be sold.

To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/L36X5GG

Fitzpatrick is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Waterville. She previously was a language arts and math teacher at Winslow Junior High School.

For more information, call Auriemma at 872-1978.

