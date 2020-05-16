FAIRFIELD – Christopher James Kinney, 48, went home to be with the Lord, May 7, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with terminal cancer, surrounded by his children, soulmate, and loved ones. He was born Oct. 1, 1971 in Calais, the son of James E. and Elizabeth M. (Davies) Kinney.He graduated from Averill High School in 1990. He was employed for many years as a welder and has worked for the Morning Sentinel from 1991-2001, Cives Steel from 2005 to the present, Quick Lube in Augusta from 2000 to 2002, Jay’s Garage in Oakland from 1998 to present and Live Action Garage from 2014 to the present.Christopher was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Oakland, South Gardiner Baptist Church, and the Maine Mud Bog Association. He enjoyed mechanics, woodworking, ATV riding and helping others.He is survived by Linda Hewey; two daughters, Gloria Kinney, Seairha Badger and husband Paul, two sons, Jason Works, Derek Todd; son-in-law, Mark Prosper; mother, Elizabeth Kinney; grandchildren, Brittney Works, Kristina Prosper, Lincoln Prosper, Mark Badger, Tyson Badger, Hailey Badger, Keairha Badger, Brandon Badger; daughter-in-law, Delani Bannett; adopted mother, Diane Bickford; brother, Jon Loisell; uncle, Jay Boulette; best friends, Mike Merrow and David Davis; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; his entire work family at Cives Steel; the entire Goodwill Hinckley family.Special thanks to Northern Light EMMC and nursing hospice facility.Due to the corona virus restrictions, a celebration of life and burial will be postponed until further notice. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Christopher’s memory to theRestoration of “Big Red”C/O Jason WorksP.O. Box 24Hinckley ME 04944OrGloria Kinney34 Summit StreetFairfield ME 04937

