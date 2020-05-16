GARDINER – Lawriel “Larry” Guyron Christopher, 77, of Gardiner, died Friday May 8, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Gardiner on Jan. 19, 1943, the son of Lloyd and Hannah (Rollins) Christopher. Larry attended Gardiner Schools and lived in Gardiner his whole life where he had lots of friends. He worked at Wyman and Simpson Construction and a few local Shoe Factories including Hallowell Shoe Co. until they closed. He is predeceased by his parents. Larry is survived by his sister, Marilyn Christopher-Stephens, of Pittston; and several cousins. A funeral service will be held at a later date followed by burial in the Riverside Cemetery in Pittston Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

