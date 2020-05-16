HALLOWELL – Milton F. Huntington, 88, of Stickney Terrace, died May 12, 2020, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge Drive after an extended illness. He was born in Belfast on Feb. 11, 1932, the son of Arthur Huntington and Josephine (Mansfield) Huntington.Huntington graduated from Augusta’s Cony High School in 1950, and he attended the University of Maine at Orono following two years of active duty in Korea with the U.S. Army as a Military Police officer and regimental honor guard.Prior to his retirement in 1992, he had served for 28 years as lead representative for the American Petroleum Institute. He was previously employed in Maine government as executive director of the Maine Highway Safety Committee and as a publicist for the Maine Department of Economic Development. Prior to state government employment, he served as a reporter and photographer for Augusta’s Daily Kennebec Journal and the Waterville Morning Sentinel.A longtime resident of Augusta, he was the author of A Lifetime of Laughter and Things That Make You Grin (And Maybe Tick You Off). The books were based partially on his “Milt’s Musings” columns that appeared in Augusta’s Capital Weekly newspaper over a five-year period. In addition, he recently published Celebrities, Politicians, and Me (Plus Korean Capers) and a book of poetry for children titled Poems with a Plot.Huntington was a past president of the Maine Publicity Bureau and the former secretary-treasurer of the Maine Highway Users Conference.His community activities include service as scoutmaster and deacon for Augusta’s South Parish Congregational Church, and as a fundraiser for the Kennebec Valley United Way, Kennebec Valley YMCA and Maine General Medical Center, where he also served as a reception desk volunteer for four years. He was president of the Augusta Kiwanis Club in 1965, and he is a former president and current Secretary Emeritus of the Kiwanis Past Presidents Club. In 2011, he was named Augusta Kiwanian of the Year. In April 2019 the Maine Health Care Association selected him as one of the 35 Mainers honored in the annual Remember ME photography exhibit and recognition ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center.Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Lillian M. (Munn) Huntington of Hallowell; two sons, Charles Huntington of Newcastle, and Thomas Huntington of Camp Hill, Pa., and daughter Susan Harley of Mercersburg, Pa. He had four grandchildren.There are no public visiting hours and no public service planned. Burial will be in Wilton at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com

