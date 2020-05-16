AUGUSTA – It is with the great sadness that we announce the passing of Scott A. Carney, on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the age of 48.Scott was born in Thailand on July 26, 1971 but was raised in Maine. He was the son of Barbara (Badger) Carney and late Arthur Carney.Scott served in the U.S. Army for 17 years and was stationed in Korea and Iraq.He also played baseball and football in his younger years. Scott enjoyed cooking, baking, talking with his wife and daughter, he also loved watching baseball, especially the Houston Astros.Scott is survived by his wife of 14 years Raquel (Bornel) Carney; and his daughter, Molly (Elaine) Carney; his mother, Barbara (Badger) Carney; a brother, Dennis Carney and a sister, Kimberly (Carney) Kimball. Scott is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces, and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Carney; brother, Jeffery Carney; grandfather, Adelbert Carney and grandmother, Jacqueline (Beaulieu) Carney.There will be no public visiting hours and no public service.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

