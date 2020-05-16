University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry will offer two free webinars Thursday, May 21, in support of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, according to a news release from Becky Gray with the UMaine Extension.

Invasive plant biologist Nancy Olmstead will teach “Invasive Plant Ecology and Identification” from 9 to 10 a.m. and “Invasive Plant Management” from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit extension.umaine.edu/gardening/invasive-plant-webinars/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Gray at 781-6099 or [email protected].

