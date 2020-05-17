Thank you for the broad spectrum of compassion, experience, reflection, opinion, humor and even wisdom that come to your op-ed page every week. I don’t envy you the task of sorting your mail, but I appreciate the time and work that goes into these pages.

Most of the time I come away from my morning coffee with the sense that America does care what our leaders, legislators, councilors and industrial-strength governing systems do, and how they go about doing it. At this writing my eyes are so old (astigmatic and color-blind, too!) they can’t decipher much of your text on a computer screen. But as long as enough ink is on the pages you print and deliver to our door, I can learn more about our world, simply because that print is in context of the articles around it. I’m not looking down a one-track cyber-tunnel.

All this euphoria is brought on by reading Tom Waddell’s May 8 column “Actions by Trump, and now his supporters, are putting us in danger.” His timeline and record of what President Trump and this administration have and have not done, — nor at times even consider — is maybe the most lucid I’ve read since the Mueller report was finally forced into public view.

For some time now, I’ve not been able to believe anything said by our duly-elected president. It is just too distant from reported fact. What I do believe is that most of his staff is unable in any way to stem or divert the flood of septic effluent daily pouring out of the Oval Office — there is just too much of it. And he is The Boss.

Please remember, your children are hearing and reading this. They too will live with the result.

John Holt Willey

Waterville

