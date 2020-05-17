I am in fifth grade at Hall Dale Elementary School in Hallowell. My dad and I wondered how well Maine is doing preventing coronavirus deaths. We decided to compare its rate with rates in other states and European countries.

Maine (4.6 deaths per 100,000) has a lower mortality rate than 35 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, and places in top third in the US districts. When compared with European countries, Maine’s rate would be just higher than Slovenia’s (4.55/100,000). Maine would do better than half of European countries and worse than half, right in the middle.

We think Maine is doing OK, but could be better. We will do this again in the fall. Let’s see if we can improve our rankings.

Stay home and stay safe!

Graham Iyer and Lakshman Subrahmanyan

Hallowell

