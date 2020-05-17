I am in fifth grade at Hall Dale Elementary School in Hallowell. My dad and I wondered how well Maine is doing preventing coronavirus deaths. We decided to compare its rate with rates in other states and European countries.
Maine (4.6 deaths per 100,000) has a lower mortality rate than 35 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, and places in top third in the US districts. When compared with European countries, Maine’s rate would be just higher than Slovenia’s (4.55/100,000). Maine would do better than half of European countries and worse than half, right in the middle.
We think Maine is doing OK, but could be better. We will do this again in the fall. Let’s see if we can improve our rankings.
Stay home and stay safe!
Graham Iyer and Lakshman Subrahmanyan
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
As gyms prepare to open, questions linger about safety in a high-exertion environment
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Life during the wildlife rebellion
-
Letters to the Editor
How Maine compares on COVID-19
-
Letters to the Editor
Let’s not have a year without a summer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.