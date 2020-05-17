AUGUSTA — State and Augusta officials are asking the public’s help in identifying a young man who allegedly attempted to set a diesel fuel pump on fire early Sunday at an Augusta convenience store.

The Office of State Fire Marshal and the Augusta Police and Fire departments said the suspect tried to set fire to the pump at MD’s Market at 240 Riverside Drive, at the intersection of Route 3, at 12:45 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect was seen buying a gasoline additive, lighter fluid and a roll of paper towels before attempting to light the pump on fire.

The fire reportedly caused minor damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta police or the Office of State Fire Marshal at the Public Safety Communications Center at 207-624-7064.

