The Year Without a Summer. It was 1816 and a climatic event of epic magnitude struck the northern hemisphere. Due to volcanic eruptions and high-altitude dust, the sun’s warmth was blocked enough for a year to cause cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere.
New England got hit hard. There was killing frost all summer and there were almost no crops. This was an era of subsistence farming so there was widespread hunger and deprivation (and no modern social safety net). Social upheaval resulted in the start of farm abandonment in New England and New York as desperate families moved west to the prairie territories.
I think of this as I consider the effect of coronavirus on our tourist season and the social and economic wreckage that could result. What kind of balance between public health and economic recovery can we achieve? I hope we don’t have a year of without a summer.
James T. Nelson
Winslow
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
As gyms prepare to open, questions linger about safety in a high-exertion environment
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Life during the wildlife rebellion
-
Letters to the Editor
How Maine compares on COVID-19
-
Letters to the Editor
Let’s not have a year without a summer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.