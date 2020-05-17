Over the last several weeks, there has been much of flag-waving and invocation of the Constitution among opponents of the restrictive emergency measures deemed necessary by Gov. Janet Mills and other governors across the country. The protesters no doubt like to think of themselves as eminently patriotic citizens. That is not quite the case.
If patriotism can be defined as having a commitment to the community and being willing to sacrifice for the common good of that community, then the flag-wavers are less than patriotic. Indeed, they are seeking their own narrow self-interest under the hypocritical guise of being good citizens. To paraphrase an old saying, patriotism is too often the refuge of scoundrels. That applies here, as does the idea that while American individualism is a virtue, it is not without defects when taken to extremes.
How does this happen? In part, the example set by a president who has trouble distinguishing the national interest from his personal ones plays a role. Another factor is a pernicious anti-government philosophy of the libertarian stripe which has too long gone unchallenged.
Put simply, effective democratic government is not an inherent evil. And sometimes it is very necessary, as now, but also in more ordinary times as a bulwark against corporate and other selfish interests. Our governments do not always work perfectly, but they are our principal instruments for protecting us and promoting our general welfare.
That needs to be emphasized more often, as does recognition that, unlike the case with businesses that also play a major role in our lives, we have a voice in deciding what our governments should or should not do.
Ed McCarthy
Vienna
