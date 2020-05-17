DACULA, Ga. – Joyce Elaine James Truman Nelson of Dacula Ga. unexpectedly entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 4:30 a.m. May 11, 2020 during emergency surgery to repair a ruptured aneurysm.Joyce was born in Gardiner on Sept. 20, 1941, the second of four children to Phillip James Sr. and Eleanor Welsh James. She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1959 and married Howard B Truman Sr. later that year.She took the utmost joy from being a mother and grandmother, and made her home a safe space for multiple children over the years. She lived with her daughter’s family and first grandchild for two years and looked back fondly on those years. It was during this time that she acquired the name ‘Mammie’, which is how she was known to every grandchild that came into her life.Joyce married the love of her life, Brian Nelson, on Sept. 10, 1989. They made their home in Windsor and were active members of Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner. In June 1993 they joined the family migration to Dacula, Ga., where her brother, eldest son and recently widowed mother were living.Although she missed her friends and family in Maine, she never regretted leaving the cold snowy winters of Maine back north where they belonged.Joyce was an accomplished artist and photographer. Her favorite medium was oil on canvas. She was an award-winning artist featured in multiple art shows, and frequently sold her artwork in the Dacula area. She was an active member of First Baptist Dacula, being on the Missions team and completing the Church yearbook for many years. She combined her love of her Church and art by contributing her talent to the baptism mural at her Church.Joyce was an avid gardener, enjoying her many flower gardens and cultivating numerous types of trees, shrubs and perennials that she planted and lovingly maintained. She shared the pictures of her numerous blooms on Facebook, where they brought joy to her friends and family across the country.Joyce was predeceased by her father, Phillip James Sr., her mother Eleanor James; and her daughter, Jodi Elaine.She is survived by her husband Brian Nelson of Dacula, Ga.; sister, Janice Cameron of Winthrop, sister, Carol Cook and husband Ross of Charlestown, N.H., brother, Phillip James and wife Helen of Monroe, Ga.; son, Howard Truman and wife Tina of Dacula, Ga., daughter Gayle Nivus of Dacula, Ga., son, Timothy Truman and partner Tammy of Snellville, Ga.; stepson, Eric Nelson and wife Ann-Marie of Melrose, N.M., stepdaughter, Jennifer Van Der Merwe and husband Brend of Fort Sumner, N.M.; 21 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.There will be no service at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at http://www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company” 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, Ga. 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

