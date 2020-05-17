SOUTH GARDINER – Vernon Lane Dexter Jr., 73, of South Gardiner, died peacefully Tuesday May 12, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 4, 1947, the son of Vernon Sr. and Ernestine (Hall) Dexter. Vernon graduated from Kingfield High in 1965, where he was the captain of the baseball team and was fourth at bat “clean up” for four years straight. After graduation Vern received a letter from the Red Sox Minor Leagues for try outs, due to his military enlistment he was unable to fulfill the Red Sox’s request. He served his country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War, after his honorable discharge he began working at the Hallowell Shoe Co. in Augusta then became a professional self-employed painter until his retirement. Vern was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed everything to do with the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He and Tena found great joy in going to casinos. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Patrick Allen Dexter.Vernon is survived by his wife, Tena Dexter, of South Gardiner; two sons, Ron Seamon and wife Alexandra, of Fayette, Patrick Dexter and fiancé Shannon Tukey, of North Belgrade, daughter, Maegan Coffin, of Gardiner; 10 grandchildren, Alisha, Abigail, Nathaniel, Noelle, Christopher, Zackery, Colby, Kristen, Trever and Cody; six great-grandchildren, Blake, Bowen, William, Baylee, Layla and Zaydin and siblings. At his request there will be no services and burial will be in the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

