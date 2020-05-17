I am the great aunt of a seventh-generation Hughey in Moose River, and her eighth-generation cousins live just up the street. They won’t be able to vote in November, so my vote to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor will speak for them and future generations of Hugheys in this beautiful valley.
The blatant meddling of Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec failed to stop the peoples’ referendum, so now they are shamelessly trying to convince the good people of Maine that NECEC will save Maine from financial ruin. The side-by-side advertisement campaign is equally disgraceful, and Maine media is complicit in promoting false and unsubstantiated claims of jobs for Mainers and clean energy, respectively.
CMP’s Iberdrola continues to demonstrate how little they care about their monopolistic ratepayers; as I write this, thousands of Mainers are without power on a wintery May afternoon. NECEC will do nothing to improve reliability of service from CMP, but it will delay restoration of service if simultaneous power outages occur in Maine and Massachusetts. That declaration from an Avangrid employee is something I do believe.
The western Maine mountains are a crucial component of Maine Vacationland, and Augusta relies on the revenue generated from wilderness seekers trying to experience “Maine, the way life should be.” Let’s preserve this priceless region for the next eight generations of residents and visitors seeking respite in the Moose River Valley. That would be good for Maine!
Sheryl Hughey-Harth
Jackman
