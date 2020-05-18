WHITEFIELD — Fire destroyed a house Sunday evening at 420 Hilton Road in Whitefield.
Chief Scott Higgins of the Whitefield Fire Department said Monday the fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, the house was already consumed by flames, according to the chief.
Higgins said two people lived at the house, but neither was home when the fire began.
He said the house had to be taken down with an excavator so firefighters could fully extinguish the flames.
Higgins was back at the scene of the fire Monday afternoon awaiting a representative of the Office of State Fire Marshal, which is investigating the blaze.
Higgins said firefighters from Alna, Jefferson, Pittston, Somerville, Washington and Windsor assisted with the call.
