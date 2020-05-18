Voting by mail has proven to be the most fraudulent-free and safest (think COVID-19) method of voting.

More than 30 states have some form of this for at least some of their elections. Maine allows this through “no excuse needed” absentee ballots, but does not actively promote it. Our governor and the secretary of state should get on board with mailing ballots to all registered voters, including a pre-paid stamped envelope for returning the ballots. Preparation for these changes must begin immediately. Pushing the decision to act down the road is dangerous and will result in a Wisconsin-type primary election.

Actively promoting voting by mail increases voter turnout, as no one is prevented from voting due to lack of child care or transportation, illness, work commitments, bad weather, or fear of the virus.

Democracy is strengthened by making it easier, not harder, to vote.

 

Kim Matthews

Westbrook

