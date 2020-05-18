Old Hallowell Day Committee members voted unanimously to donate $3,000 to the City of Hallowell’s Hallowell Business Survival Grant Program during its May 13 meeting, according to a news release from Jane Orbeton, committee president.

This recently established program is available to small businesses in Hallowell and can include grants up to $3,000 per business. More information can be found on the City of Hallowell website at hallowell.govoffice.com.

Also, after voting earlier this month to cancel Old Hallowell Day, the committee agreed that they wanted to explore ways to support and celebrate the city in the absence of the annual day-long celebration. “We knew we wanted to do something to help support all the incredible small businesses that make Hallowell special, and that attract so many visitors each summer,”said Orbeton, in the release. “Making a contribution to the city’s grant program made the most sense — and we wanted to help out right away after making the hard decision to cancel this year’s celebration. We hope that our quick decision to provide financial support will encourage others to step forward and contribute what they can to support the people and businesses of Hallowell.”

The committee also voted to use its Facebook page and website oldhallowellday.org to share information on how individuals can help support Hallowell’s community, including the city grant program but also other fundraising and volunteer efforts. “We want to use our online presence as a bull horn to share all the wonderful and creative work going on to support our community right now” said Ethan Bessey, long-time committee member.

Dawn Gallagher, another committee member, is spearheading a digital archive of home videos from Hallowellians talking about their favorite Old Hallowell Day memories and what Old Hallowell Day means to them. “In 50 years when folks look back and wonder why there wasn’t a poster or a T-shirt for 2020, we want them to know how Hallowell showed our community spirit during this challenging year, and that we captured real-life events for future generations to experience” said Gallagher.

The committee also is soliciting photos and digital videos from past Old Hallowell Days to post and share.

To learn more or to share a photo or video to, email [email protected].

