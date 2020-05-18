In 2014 Oakland resident Jean Ponitz started planting flowers in traffic islands in the downtown that attracted others to form a volunteer committee to keep the effort to beautify the town a perennial project. In the pandemic year of 2020, Ponitz and the committee are still at it.

“The flowers are a very big part of our town,” she said in a phone message. “The tulips are in bloom and blooming. Probably one more week in full bloom.”

She suggested a photo was in order. Photographer Rich Abrahamson agreed, but thought more than one was necessary to show the work that goes into the effort and the view from the flowers’ perspective.

