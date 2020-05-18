Weakened Friends will perform a Facebook live concert at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 22.

A $5-$10 donation is suggested.

Bissell Brothers and Knack Factory presents a multi-day streaming music event called Keep On Keeping On featuring a total of 10 acts including Lisa/Liza, Angelikah & Renee Coolbrith and Carolyn Kendrick between May 18 and May 22. The event ends with a bang on Friday night with a performance by Portland rock trio Weakened Friends who taught us all how it’s done during their early April virtual concert.

To see the show, visit facebook.com/BissellBrothers/live.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: