The four residents of the transitional housing facility for homeless and in-need women veterans got a shock Thursday night: They were told they needed to be out by Tuesday.

The women who live at the Betsy Ann Ross House of Hope, an Augusta residential facility run by a nonprofit formed to help homeless and in-need women veterans find stable housing, said they were given the news by the organization’s board president last week. As of Monday, none had been able to find a new place to live and said they feared being left homeless.

According to board member John Crowley, the women aren’t being evicted, but have been asked to temporarily move out. He said Monday the facility’s doors will remain open to them for as long as it takes them to find new housing.

That wasn’t what they said they heard from Anita Weeks, president of the board of directors, last week. According to the veterans, Weeks came in after all other house staff had left for the day and told the tenants they needed to be out by this Tuesday.

Angela Husband, a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Persian Gulf, said most of the residents have injuries or mental health problems connected to their service time and haven’t been able to find other places to go. She said it is hard enough to find housing during the coronavirus pandemic and even harder with two business days’ notice and have service-related health problems.

Husband said residents were first told they had to move out because the organization “was trying to get ahead of the coronavirus,” but she believes the organization wanted to close the house to reorganize.

“I think it’s illegal what they’re doing, putting people with secondary medical conditions into harm’s way,” she said. “We’ve very concerned. We’ve very scared.”

Rebecca Danley, a Navy nurse who served from 1974 to 1978, said she was placed in the House of Hope by a social service after she suffered elder abuse. She said she doesn’t know what she’s going to do if she can’t stay there.

“I’m homeless and I don’t have money to pay for anything,” Danley said. “I have moderate Alzheimer’s, PTSD, I have disabilities and I just can’t be put out on the street on a whim.”

“They told us we had to get out, and they only gave us Friday and Monday to try to find places to go,” said Katrina Zuckerman, who was a SeaBee in the Navy from 2008 to 2016. “I came up here because I became homeless in Portland, and there is no other place for female vets, the only refuge is this house, which is supposed to be a safe haven.”

Valerie Hatch, who served as a munitions specialist for the Army in 1981, said she’s been living at House of Hope for almost a year and was shocked to be told she had to leave suddenly. Though she was told the organization would pay for a hotel room, Hatch said she wants to stay where she is and is prepared to fight to do so. If she has to leave, she said she hopes it isn’t until after COVID-19 has subsided and things return closer to normal.

Crowley said the residents will be allowed to stay as long as they are making an effort to find another place to live. But, he said, they were told they need to leave because the organization is reorganizing and wanting to moved its residents who are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 out of the congregate living situation at the home.

“Nobody was evicted,” Crowley said. “We did give them a timeline, of Tuesday, but we’re not going to close the doors until everybody has safe housing.”

Husband reached out to Pine Tree Legal, which provides free legal assistance to low income Mainers, for help.

Katy Childs, a Pine Tree attorney, said she spoke with Husband and with House of Hope’s attorney, and said she’s prepared to file a temporary restraining order Tuesday if the women are told they must leave.

“Our concern is what is going to happen Tuesday,” Childs said. “We are prepared to file a TRO if we have to, to stop an illegal eviction. If no legal action is needed, that’d be wonderful if we can resolve that and no one ends up homeless or forced out of their residence.”

She said the seemingly vague message to tenants about why they had to leave was concerning.

Crowley said now is a good time for the tenants to find other housing because there is more housing assistance available due to the pandemic situation.

Childs disputed that, however, saying it is incredibly difficult for people to find affordable housing now because social distancing requirements make it difficult for tenants to meet with landlords.

The women said the organization’s only form of helping them find new places to live was giving them the phone number to Preble Street, a Portland-based organization that helps feed and house Mainers in need. But Preble Street, Husband said, offered to pay for a hotel room for a week for residents who qualified — not a longer-term place to live. She said they were also given a phone number for the charitable organization Easter Seals but that they don’t have time — having to be out so soon — to complete application processes seeking housing help in time.

Crowley, however, said each tenant had someone helping them in their search, including case workers from other organizations. He said House of Hope officials also had been in contact with Veterans Affairs officials at Togus for help, and that tenants would continue to receive help until they find new housing.

The organization wants to empty the house — temporarily — for a combination of reasons, Crowley said.

Organization officials want tenants with a higher risk of health problems if exposed to the coronavirus to be moved out of the congregate living situation at the home, he said, and into motels as other homeless shelters have done.

Crowley also said House of Hope was undergoing a reorganization, brought on by the departure of its executive director, founder Martha St. Pierre, eight weeks ago. He said the nonprofit needed to establish policies and procedures to ensure it functions properly.

“We’ve recently had some staffing changes and we’ve for the most part stopped taking in residents because of COVID-19,” Crowley said Monday, after returning a message left for Weeks. “It’s a combination of getting the higher risk folks someplace safer and transitioning residents into safe housing, so we could stop having clients here for a few weeks to get our policies and procedures together.

“We’re not closing for good,” he added. “It was to clean up the house, establish procedures and get a new executive director on board and start fresh.”

Crowley said House of Hope recently identified a candidate to which it plans to offer the executive director position, and hopes they will have someone in that job soon. He said when the decision was made to temporarily move tenants out of the house, they didn’t know when they would be able to find a new executive director.

The organization is volunteer-based and the house coordinator overseeing operations at the house would normally be supervised by the executive director, Crowley said, adding that oversight hasn’t happened for the last two months.

