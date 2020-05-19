A 37-year-old Norridgewock man has been charged with gross sexual assault of a child younger than 18.

Corey Walter was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Walter made his initial appearance Friday at Somerset County Unified Court. He appeared via video from the Somerset County Jail, where he was still being held Tuesday, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Lancaster said video appearances are being utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic so inmates do not appear in court in person.

Walter’s bail was set at $250,000 cash, with the conditions he have no contact with the alleged victim or the alleged victim’s family and no contact with anyone younger than 18, according to Lancaster.

Also, as part of state ordinance mandates, Walter may not be within 750 feet of public places where children are the primary users, such as schools, parks, athletic fields or recreation areas, Lancaster said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Walter’s alleged crime came to light Saturday when sheriff’s deputies went to a house in Norridgewock for a reported domestic disturbance, according to Lancaster.

The sheriff declined to disclose the house’s address or say whether the alleged victim was a boy or girl. Lancaster also would not give the alleged victim’s age.

Cpl. Matt Cunningham and Deputy Racean Wood, who responded to the house, initiated an investigation that revealed a possible sexual assault had occurred, Lancaster said.

Related Read more crime news

Information was forwarded to the Somerset County Criminal Investigation Division, and the case was assigned to Detective Jeremy Leal.

Leal’s investigation revealed a sexual assault of a youth is believed to have occurred in late January or early February, according to Lancaster.

Leal arrested Walter on Thursday and charged him with gross sexual assault. Walter was taken to the Somerset County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 24.

Gross sexual assault is a class A crime in Maine. The maximum penalties for a conviction are 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, according to Lancaster.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: