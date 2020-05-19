FAIRFIELD – Chauncey James Chapman, 36, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Waterville. He was born August 14, 1983.Chauncey was an outdoorsman at heart. He spent many of his years fishing, hunting, hiking, cutting wood alongside his dad, and spending time outside with his mom. He also was an avid hockey player and enjoyed watching the sport over the years. Chauncey worked very hard as a metal roofer.He is the son of Frederick and Mary Chapman. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Stoddard and Margaret Stevens and paternal grandparents Calvin and Alice Chapman. Surviving are two daughters Riley Stratton and Bella Donnell; a sister Brooke Chapmanl a niece Alice Denis; and both his parents Fred and Mary. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chauncey was loving and cared tremendously for his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a Celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help fight the opioid crisis here in Maine

