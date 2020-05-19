FARMINGDALE – It is with sadness that his family announces the passing of Donald (Don) Sylvester Dupont, 98, on May 16, 2020, at Winship Green Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Bath. Donald was born in Hallowell on Jan. 18, 1922, the son of Peter Joseph Dupont and Helen Mehitable Webber. The family later moved to Farmingdale where Don lived the rest of his life. He was a graduate of Gardiner High School, and as a young man he became interested in Ham Radio as a hobby. When Don joined the Army, his radio experience landed him in the Signal Corps copying German messages during World War Two. He spent most of his service time in Italy and Africa. In 1948, Don met Norine White at a local dance and he won her over with his handsome face and dazzling smile. They were married in 1949 and shared 50 years together before cancer took her. Don spent most of his working years as an electrician and he was a member of the IBEW. In the evenings and weekends, he was a self-employed oil burner repairman. Don’s greatest enjoyment in life was his family, and he was happiest when surrounded by them. He enjoyed gardening, playing his guitar, tinkering and talking on his HAM Radio to his many friends. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and loved to play pool. In 2018, Don was awarded the Boston Post Cane as the Town of Farmingdale’s oldest citizen. Don was proud of his veteran status and, in later years, he would not leave the house without his cherished WW II hat. In 2016, thanks to the generosity of Laura Benedict, Don was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and he never stopped talking about the experience and the kindness of his Guardian, Tracey.We will miss his ever-present smile, his sense of humor, his chuckles when he watched Andy Griffith and his gentle presence as our family patriarch. Donald was predeceased by his wife, Norine; his daughter, Genise Reed; his father, Peter; his mother, Helen; grandsons, Donald Reed and Lawrence Reed; brothers, Lawrence Dupont, James Dupont and John Dupont; sisters Louise Marquis, Evelyn Sutter and Lillian Dupont and son-in-law, Gaylon Harriman. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Harriman of Farmingdale and Sandra Marks and husband Jon of Farmingdale; his granddaughters, Marianne Reed, Brockton, Mass., Bethany Lauzon, Milford, Mass., Angel Truman and Joni Marks, Farmingdale; great-grandsons Larry Reed, Waldoboro, Cody Truman, Pittston, Josh Truman and Zach Truman, Farmingdale and Jacob Cole, Brockton, Mass.; great-granddaughters, Brianna Longfellow and husband John, Farmingdale, Kaydence Singleton, Farmingdale, Edie Lauzon, Milford, Mass. and Faith Reed, Brockton, Mass. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, several who visited and took him places in the last few years. Don would also want us to mention his close friends, Bob, Rick, Barney, Russ and Jack. During his illness, Don also looked forward to his nightly chats with HAM radio family who knew him by his call letters, W1MAP. Our thanks go to his three caregivers who became his dear friends, Esther, Kathy and Tanya. There will be no service at this time, but a graveside service for family and friends is planned for later at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Don’s memory to: Pen Bay AmateurRadio ClubPO Box 255Washington, ME 04574

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous