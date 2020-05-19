MADISON – On Tuesday May 12, 2020, Donn L Blomerth, a.k.a. “Cute Guy,” of Madison, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and mentor to many.Born August 5, 1946 to Carl von Linde Blomerth and Priscilla (Coffin) Blomerth in Melrose Mass., Donn married Linda Gillis on June 11, 1966. Together they raised a daughter, Rebecca, and three sons, Dwane, Derek, and Daren. The family lived in Massachusetts until 1982, when they moved to Donn’s favorite place to vacation, Maine.As a boy, Donn loved to investigate how things worked, how they came apart, and how they went back together. He was always working at, or working on something: from delivering papers on his bicycle as a boy (with a custom installed record player on the front), to working at Raytheon and Analog Devices as a self-educated electronics engineer (Wilmington High School ’64), to co-founding New England Energy Conservation Associates, to being self-employed making shingles, as a woodsman, an antique radio dealer, a home electronics repairman and dealer, and as an avid ebay dealer.Donn spread his loves for learning, camping, hiking, mining, rock hounding, electronics, alternative energy, acoustics, and audio to all who spent time with him.In 1991, Donn and Linda started attending Calvary Pentecostal Church. Donn became very involved in the church. He was a member for 28 years, a Royal Ranger commander for 15 years, and an elder for about 25 years. He was also a member of the Frontiersmen Camping Fellowship.Donn was very devoted to his family. He poured wisdom, leadership, patience, love, humility, compassion, and integrity into many young men and boys through the Royal Ranger Program, as well as to each of his children and grandchildren as they spent time with him. Proverbs 4:1-9 was his favorite scripture, and he lived it well.He is survived by his wife Linda Blomerth; his children and their spouses, Dwane and Carolyn Blomerth, Jeanne and Rafael Garza, Daren and Elizabeth Blomerth; his sister and her husband, Bette and Louis Maglio, his brother-in-law William Maginnis; his grandchildren and their spouses or partners, Jonathan Beane, Samantha Beane, Kevin and Kirstin Brennan, Amber Bridges and LeeAnna Olson, Zachariah Blomerth and Megan Keenan, Hannah Bridges and Steven Keith, Alexandria and Aaron Houghton, Matthew Blomerth and Kassandra Grant, Jeanne and Phillip Bergeron, Nicholas and Courtney Blomerth, Anna Blomerth, Noah Garza, Rosabella Garza, Hannah and Marcus Berry, Sarah Blomerth; his great-grandchildren, Derek M Blomerth, Steven Keith II, Cohen Blomerth; and many in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces.He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Priscilla (Coffin) Blomerth; his daughter Rebecca (Blomerth) Beane, his son Derek B Blomerth; and his sister Constance (Blomerth) Maginnis.A Celebration of Donn’s Life will be scheduled at a later time and notice will be made.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, Donn’s family prefers that donations be made in his honor to the:Royal Ranger ProgramCalvary Pentecostal ChurchPO Box 179Madison, ME 04950 or to:Samaritan’s Purse

