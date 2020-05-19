WATERVILLE – Patricia “Pat” Frances Tulley Nadeau, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by family at Oak Grove Senior Center where she had been a resident since May 2019. She was born in Waterville on Feb. 12, 1940, the daughter of Francis and Beatrice (Pooler) Tulley. Pat graduated from Lawrence High School in 1958 and briefly attended nursing school. Pat married Aime Nadeau in 1959 and for years they lived happily in central Maine raising four children and always worked hard. Throughout Pat’s life, she was a switchboard operator, a chicken and dairy farmer, a custodian and a security guard with the State of Maine, a soap and candle maker and a writer. Family was always the centerpiece of Pat’s life and the center of her heart as she was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many who often sought her out for her wisdom, support and humor. She loved tracing genealogy and annually traveled with her husband to Fort Kent and Quebec to learn about their French Canadian heritage. She always looked forward to seeing her “old buds” from high school, family reunions and she was happiest when she was visiting with family. She enjoyed knitting, singing, gardening, family events, taking “Sunday drives”, sitting at the beach, watching the Red Sox, eating lobster rolls, and just adored her family pets. Pat could always tell a good story and would make quick friends with anyone. She is survived by her daughters, Luci Dow and her husband George Dow of South China, Angela Nadeau of Bluffton, SC, her son, Aime “Butch” Nadeau of Auburn; her brother, Mike Tulley of Fairfield; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and innumerable nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Aime Nadeau; son, Ricky Nadeau; and her parents, Francis and Beatrice TulleyThe Nadeau family would like to thank all of the nurses, staff and “family” at Oak Grove Senior Center and the Maine Health Hospice team for their compassion. The love, care and humanity you showed was truly amazing and we are forever grateful. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a funeral service will be held in the fall. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to:Humane SocietyWaterville Area100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901in honor of Pat

