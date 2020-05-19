OAKLAND – Ruth (Chapman) Pass, daughter of Grace Green and Cleber Chapman, recently passed away quietly and peacefully at her home in the town of Oakland on May 5, 2020, at the young age of 81 years.Ruth was a loving mother and is survived by several of her children, Sharon Pelotte and her former spouse, Emile, Rhonda and Herb Hewitt (spouse), Diana Pass, Kim and Brian Davis (spouse), and Sean and Michelle Pass (spouse). Her children that predeceased her were Merle and wife Tracy Pass, Robin Pass, Donna Pass, and Tommy Paradis. She is also survived by Mr. Gerald Jacques the father of Diana, Kim and Sean. Ruth was blessed with 18 wonderful grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her brothers, Robert and Richard Chapman, Junior Green and Patty Trask. She was predeceased by her sisters, Doris Sewell, Julia Sylvester, Phyllis Brickett; and brother, Roland Chapman.Ruth was born in Clinton, but lived all of her life in the Waterville / Oakland area. She loved to garden, and had a special connection with all kinds of wild and domestic animals and one in particular a dog named Nacho. Her recent favorite activity was to do Word Searches and how fast she could complete each search. She was a sun worshiper for that perfect bronze tan, and would be out in the sun as soon as the snow melted. And she also loved listening to classic country music. Ruth worked at the George Mitchell Elementary school in Waterville for over 15 years; working in the cafeteria and commented that every day the kids always brought her smiles and happy thoughts. At the time of her passing on May 5, she lived with Greg Gagne in Oakland for over 28 years. She and Greg enjoyed going to the Unity Raceway together. While her passing has left everyone with a void that will be hard to fill, she will always be present in our hearts, always remembered fondly, and never far from our thoughts and memories. Mom, Nana, Nana Pass we will miss you and God Bless you! A memorial celebration of her life will be at a future date due the current pandemic. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

