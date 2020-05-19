SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.

Monica Fennell, of China, earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.

Sandy Snedeker, of Richmond, earned a Master of Health Leadership degree.

Kelly Macomber, of West Gardiner, earned a Master of Arts, Science Education (5-9) degree.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997, according to a news release from Doug Smeath, WGU Communications.

