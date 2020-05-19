The University of Maine at Fort Kent has announced its annual awards and scholarships that were recently presented to both undergraduate students and those who graduated this spring. These awards and scholarships are presented to the following deserving students for their contributions to campus and their academic achievements.

John L. Martin Environmental Scholarship Award was presented to Immanuel Pettengill, of Wallagrass.

The Thomas S. Pinkham Memorial Scholarship was presented to Drew Condon, of Ashland; and Jonathan Haley, of Fort Kent.

Calvin Johnson, of Fort Kent, was awarded with the Student Senate Outstanding Senior.

The UMFK Alumni Association Outstanding Senior Award was presented to Michelle Roy, of Caribou.

Katrina Walls, of Blue Hill, was awarded the Performing Arts Award, which is given to a student, who has made major contributions and outstanding achievements in university theatre productions.

The Gretchen Prize in Fine Arts, which recognizes a student who shows exceptional initiative and industry in the visual arts, was awarded to Kristina DeVincentis, of Fort Kent.

Miguel Barnaby, of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, was named the recipient of the Roland A. Burns Award in the Arts and Humanities. The award is given in recognition of academic excellence and expected future contributions within the area of the arts and humanities degree program.

Dale Hillegass, of Madawaska, and Michelle Roy, of Caribou, were honored with the Behavioral Science Award, which is given to an academically strong graduating senior, who has either majored or minored in the behavioral sciences program.

The Environmental Studies Award was presented to Evan Michaud, of Fairfax, Vermont, for his outstanding achievement and work in the major area of study.

The Biology Award was presented to Anna Kleckerova, of Prague, Czech Republic, which is given to a student in recognition of academic excellence and expected future contributions within the area of biology.

Calvin Johnson, of Fort Kent, was named the recipient of the Computer Applications Award, for his high-grade point average in computer science courses and future growth and development potential in the computer applications field.

For his outstanding achievement and positive attitude toward learning, forestry student Andrew Boutin, of Williston, Vermont, was presented with the Applied Forest Management Award.

The Cybersecurity Award was presented to Jenacie Klinger, of Alexandria, Virginia, for her academic excellence and expected future contributions within the area of cybersecurity.

The Business Management Award was presented to Kateryna Vaypan, of Odessa, Ukraine, for her outstanding work completing the degree program.

Denver Roy, of Frenchville, received the Criminal Justice Award for his academic achievement and demonstrated active in the discipline.

The student award in the Rural Public Safety Administration program was presented to Savana Jankowski, of Cleveland, Ohio.

Three separate awards were presented to UMFK nursing students. The Outstanding Traditional Nursing Award was presented to Jessica Bartmess, of Woolwich, and Caleb Cullen, of Patten. The Outstanding RN-BSN Award was awarded to Sunshine Perlis, of Fayette, and Michelle Postell, of Presque Isle. The Outstanding Accelerated Nursing Award was presented to Erin Beaulieu, of Madawaska.

The Faculty Academic Achievement Awards were presented to Valedictorian Jenacie Klinger, of Alexandria, Virginia; and Salutatorian Erin Beaulieu, of Madawaska.

Denver Roy, of Frenchville, earned the Associate of Arts Academic Achievement Award for his outstanding work toward attaining a two-year degree.

The Associate of Science Academic Achievement Award was awarded to Jacob Pliskaner, of North Andover, Massachusetts, for his outstanding work toward attaining a two-year degree.

The Dean’s Award, which is awarded to a junior or senior student with a high-grade point average and has demonstrated scholarly attributes, was presented to Michelle Roy, of Caribou.

The Presidential Award for Academic Excellence is awarded to students who have achieved the dean’s list for seven consecutive semesters. Elise Arnold, of Lincoln; Jessicca Girsa, of Millinocket; Katie Hebert, of St. David; Anna Kleckerova, of Prague, Czech Republic; Jenacie Klinger, of Alexandria, Virginia; Alex A. Levesque, of Fort Kent; and Adam Wilcox, of Livermore Falls.

The Haenssler Prize Award, which is given to a graduating senior who has shown courage in overcoming all obstacles in achieving high academic standing, was presented to Caleb Cullen, of Patten; and Calvin Johnson, of Fort Kent.

The senior class honored Dr. Stacy Thibodeau, assistant professor of nursing, with the Outstanding Faculty Award and Denise Potvin, nursing division clinical placement and testing coordinator, was honored as the Outstanding Staff Award for the 2019-2020 academic year.

