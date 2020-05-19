City Manager Michael Roy listed his responses to former city engineer Nick Champagne’s claims about certain aspects of the project as follows:

Champagne claim: Cost of Upgrading Chaplain (sic) / Main Intersection for Increased traffic New signal, signage, turning lane? New signal, signage, turning lane?

Roy’s response: This is not new work. It was recommended by the study and is a consequence of Front Street becoming two-way.

Champagne claim: Cost of installing new railroad arm at Head of Falls.

Roy’s response: Not in budget.

Champagne claim: Cost of installing pedestrian connection at Head of Falls Railroad Underpass.

Roy’s response: False. Not in budget.

Champagne claim: Appropriate cost of land inquisition for normalizing intersections (increased turning radii).

Roy’s response: No cost for this.

Champagne claim: Additional cost due to Re-Design of Chaplain / Front / College Intersection.

Roy’s response: This was part of the design from the beginning. Nothing new.

Champagne claim: Cost of additional aesthetic features proposed by Colby & its landscape architects. Specialized surface treatment (pavers vs. pavement).

Roy’s response: Some of this was reduced due to budget.

Champagne claim: Wider sidewalks than necessary for pedestrian traffic.

Roy’s response: Yes, true

Champagne claim: Increased number of pedestrian crossing “bump — outs.

Roy’s response: All of these were eliminated as a result of budget cuts.

Champagne claim: Cost over-runs due to increased cost of Castonguay Square aesthetic improvements.

Roy’s response: Castonguay Square was 100% eliminated.

Champagne claim: Installation of Police Department emergency access point to College Avenue.

Roy’s response: City asked for this. This has no cost impact.

