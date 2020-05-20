I ask Sen. Susan Collins and Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker and candidate for U.S. Senate, to give the money the money that their campaigns are spending on television political advertising to food banks in Maine and other nonprofits.
The majority of Mainers know for whom we will be voting in November, and during these stressful coronavirus times we do not need to see and hear their annoying political ads. Let’s see which one of them will be really interested in assisting the nonprofits of this wonderful state.
They may start again with the ads on Oct. 1 — that will still give us a month to endure.
Marilyn Hall
Oakland
