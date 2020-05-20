Central Maine Community College in Auburn has announced that any Maine student who is graduating with the high school class of 2020 is eligible to take advantage of free online college classes this summer at CMCC.

At CMCC, a special eight-week term starting Monday, June 1, and six-week term starting in July, will be offered. Students can explore their interests, earn college credit, and save money and time as they move toward their college and career goals.

To get started, students can check the course listing and registration information at https://bit.ly/2LDmm8Z. Those who have questions, can email one of the college navigators Andrew Morong at [email protected] or Connor Sheehy at [email protected]

For more information, visit cmcc.edu.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: