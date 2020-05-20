Laura Cantrell  Photo courtesy of the artist

Laura Cantrell will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, via the Thomas Memorial Facebook page.
Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth is getting into the streaming concert game and they will present a show from Nashville-born, New York City-based country singer-songwriter Laura Cantrell.

Cantrell has performed on A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage and the Grand Ole Opry and has appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

She first earned accolades two decades ago with her debut album “Not the Tremblin’ Kind” and is currently working on new music.

