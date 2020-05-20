FARMINGTON — The county budget panel Wednesday began reviewing of a proposed $6.83 million budget for 2020-21 and set dates for meetings, a hearing and votes.
The committee took no action on the first part of the proposal.
As of June 1 it is anticipated that gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, which would allow some members of the public to attend budget meetings at the courthouse. The current COVID-19 restrictions allow gatherings of up to 10 people.
There are nine selectmen from around the county who make up the budget committee. The county’s technical systems manager attended Wednesday’s meeting to make sure the teleconference system ran smoothly. A Zoom aspect was also added after it had been canceled Tuesday.
The Budget Advisory Committee’s next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. June 11 to review department budgets, including the detention center, Sheriff’s Office, communications center, deeds, probate, debt service, and insurance.
The committee will hold a preliminary vote on the budget at 5:30 p.m. June 17.
The panel voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m. June 29. The committee’s final vote is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 8.
The proposal would then go back to commissioners. All three commissioners would have to agree on any changes, and if they do the budget goes back to the Budget Advisory Committee. Six committee members would have to vote in favor to override any changes commissioners’ made.
