The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Connor Garvey at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, via Facebook. The concert is part of the center’s Live from Home series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience members.
Tickets are not necessary, but audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Resilience & Inspiration While Living A Life with Terminal Cancer Zoom session set for May 27
-
Community
Waterville Noontime Rotary Club to hold online Spring Fling fundraiser
-
Community
Training for Signs of the Seasons volunteers now online
-
Community
UMaine Extension to offer new food preservation webinar series
-
Things to Do
Live From Home: Connor Garvey performance set for May 22