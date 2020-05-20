Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

For two months, employees forced from their offices by the coronavirus have been working at home. For many companies, the shift has gone surprisingly well.

But what happens when offices reopen? Has the pandemic changed forever the nature of where and how we work?

Joining moderator Carol Coultas to talk about the impact of changing work environments are:

On the panel:

Melanie Tinto, chief human resources officer, WEX, a global payment processing firm

Ed McKersie, founder and president of ProSearch, a staffing and recruiting firm; and founder of Live & Work in Maine, a statewide initiative to attract and keep young people in Maine

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

