ALBION – Allen Thomas Knights, 86, of Albion died peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. He was born in Albion on July 2, 1933, the son of Roy and Lillian (Gill) Knights. Allen graduated from Freedom Academy in Freedom, Maine in 1952, followed by two years of active duty in the US Army.In 1954 he married Mura Shibles of Troy, Maine. Allen was a Dairy Farmer/Carpenter most of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Allen and Mura enjoyed many years of traveling. In 1956, Allen joined the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He was a loyal member for 63 years. He was a past District Deputy Grand Master of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Maine, a past Grand Patriarch of the Grand Encampment of Maine, a past Department Commander of the Department Council of Maine, and a past District Deputy President of the Rebekah Assembly of Maine.Allen was a member of the Albion and Unity Volunteer Fire Department and one of the first members of the Unity Volunteer Ambulance Corps.He is survived by his wife of 66 years Mura (Shibles) Knights, sisters Catherine Parks, Beverly Dixon and her husband Buster, brothers-in-law Phillip Shibles, Richard Shibles and his wife Mary, Brian Shibles and his wife Nancy; daughters Glenda Knights, and Marilee (Knights) Perkins and her husband Rodney; grandchildren Erin Hunter and significant other Jordan Labbe, Miranda Perkins, Jessica Perkins and fiancé Jim Duffy, and Kevyn Knights; great- grandchildren Aidan and Addison Witham; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents; his sister Dorothy White, his sister-in-law Marilyn Kitchen, and brother-in-law Kenneth Shibles. Due to Allen’s personal wishes there will not be a public service. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to donate in Allen’s memory may do so to:Albion Lodge #14922 Main St.Albion ME 04910 or:VA Hospice1 VA CenterAugusta ME 04330

