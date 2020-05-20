JACKMAN – Huguette M. Morin, 86, of Jackman passed away Wednesday, May 06, 2020 at Maine General in Augusta, after being in remission since 2014. She recently developed related medical issues. She was born in St. Philibert, Quebec Canada on October 20, 1933 the daughter of Thomas (Thommy) and Elise (Morin) Begin. On October 23, 1954 she married Rene J. Morin, and they shared 60 wonderful years together before his passing.She took great pride as a chambermaid at Sky Lodge, Briarwood Mountain Lodge, Comco Motel, Boss Motel and for many years cleaned the CP Railroad Station. She was energetic and loved working. She retired when she was 81 years old.Huguette was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Parish, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion, Moose River Valley Senior Center, Daughters of Isabella, the Red Hats and Valley Ruffled Feathers.She loved to meet new people and enjoyed to socialize with family and friends by telling stories and reminiscing about the past. She was an avid Bingo player who faithfully had her lucky number B-12 on each card she played. There were many Canadian traditions that she looked forward to every year. She made her famous meat pies (tourtieres) before Christmas; and in the spring, she would eat taffy on the snow, and maple butter, which was her favorite.Her greatest passion was to make Christmas wreaths from balsam fir and princess pine. She would invite family, and friends in her kitchen to share her wreath-making knowledge. Many will miss the wreaths she made for them every year.Huguette loved to cook and bake her family’s favorite dishes and desserts (especially her Whoopie Pies and Mississippi Mud) when they gathered together. Her family was her pride and joy. She was kind, loving, and dedicated. She was one of a kind, with a unique smile and laugh. We will miss her compassion and generosity.A limb has fallen from the family tree. She would often say: “I’ve had a good life. I’m ready to go.” Heaven has gained a guardian angel, and she’ll continue to watch over us. We will cherish the memories.She was predeceased by her loving husband, Rene Morin, her daughter, Suzanne Saragosa, her grandson, Jeremy Saragosa, her parents and siblings Lorraine Brochu, Fernand Begin, Carmelle Poulin, Cecile Fournier, Ben Begin and John Begin.She is survived by two daughters, Linda Conrad (Dale) of Jackman, and Diane St. Hilaire (Don) of Jackman; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Savage (Ben) of Sebec, Denise Conrad (Jeannot Carrier) of Jackman, Shawn St. Hilaire (Francine Garnier) of Lewiston, Kyle Saragosa of Vassalboro, Chelsea Bailey (Andrew) of China, Aaron Saragosa (Cahrey Harris) of Monson, Justin Saragosa (Chris Choyce) of Vassalboro; and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Evan Savage and Emma and Blake Bailey. She is also survived by her brother, Henri-Paul Begin of St. Benoit, PQ, her sisters-in-law Flore Begin of Jackman, Betty Begin of Boca Raton, Fla., Frances Morin of Jackman, and Marie-Rose Begin of St. Benoit, PQ; and many very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.The family extends a special thanks to the staff of the Jackman Community Health Center, Redington Fairview Oncology and Maine General in Augusta.Funeral arrangements will be made once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,those who wish may make a donation to: Town of JackmanAttn: Paramedicine/ Ambulance Fund 369 Main St.Jackman ME 04945 (Memo line: In memory of H. Morin) or:St. Anthony’s Parish PO Box 457 Greenville ME 04441 (Memo line:In memory of H. Morin)

