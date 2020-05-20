CHELSEA – William “Bill” E. Marois, 49, of Chelsea died suddenly on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Brunswick on Dec. 15, 1970, the son of Jonathan D. Marois and Bonnie Jean Newton. He loved his family and friends more than life itself, especially his two granddaughters Evie and Gwen. He loved the outdoors, riding his side by side, camping, hunting, and fishing. He was always tinkering on something, mainly motor vechiles or lawn mowers. He was always a person who you could count on for any type of task at hand whether it was building porches, shoveling snow, or home renovations. He was employed at Cives Steel from 1989 to present. He was predeceased by his father, Jonathan D. Marois, mother- in-law, Bevery A. Lucas;, and grandparents.William is survived by his wife Brenda Marois of Chelsea; son, Devin Lucas and his wife Kimberly with their daughters Evangeline and Gwenivere of Augusta; daughter Tiah Marois of Chelsea; mother Bonnie Jean Newton of Hallowell, father-in-law James Lucas Sr. of Chelsea; sister Heather Thompson her husband Scott of Brunswick, sister Cheryl Lake and husband Todd of North Carolina, sister Holly Burkett of Gardiner, sister Tiffany Peters and husband Rusty of Tennessee, brother-in-law James Lucas Jr. and wife Cathy of Augusta, sister-in-law Rachel Sukeforth and husband Rick of Albion; and many nieces, nephews, great neices and great nephews that he adored endlessly along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his entire work family at Cives Steel.At William’s request there will be no services; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous