The Patriots and safety Patrick Chung agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Chung has been a starter in New England every year except from his 2009 rookie season, and the 2013 season which he spent in Philadelphia. He will receive $3 million upon signing and make up to $12.8 million over the life of his revised deal, per Yates. The deal is expected to free up almost $1 million in cap space for the Patriots, who needed additional room to sign top draft pick Kyle Dugger and execute future roster additions during the regular season.

Chung also received a 1-year extension last spring. During an injury-riddled 2019 regular season, he posted 51 tackles and three pass breakups. Chung then recorded a single tackle during the wild card playoff loss to the Titans, a game he was forced to leave due to a hurt ankle.

Defensive captain Devin McCourty spoke to Chung’s value after that game, as one of the most versatile and respected players in the locker room.

“Pat’s always an integral part of our defensive plan. We lose him and guys just have to rotate and fill the different roles he has,” McCourty said before later adding: “Pat’s a great player, and whenever you don’t have good players out there, it’s always tougher.”

Despite being listed as a safety, Chung took the majority of his defensive snaps in the box last year at linebacker. At 5-11 and 215 pounds, he battled offensive linemen on running plays and tailed running backs and tight ends in pass coverage. His contributions helped found the Patriots’ top-ranked pass defense, which led the league in all major categories.

Without Chung’s physicality and versatility, the Patriots would have been unable to deploy as many as six and seven defensive backs so frequently and successfully.

However, it’s possible Chung’s playing time could wane in 2020. The Patriots not only drafted Dugger, but they signed former Chargers safety Adrian Phillips in free agency. Like Chung, Phillips is known for his ability to play across the back seven, seamlessly switching between safety and linebacker. Another safety, Terrence Brooks, carries a similar skill set.

In all, Chung is joined on the Patriots’ depth chart by fellow safeties McCourty, Phillips, Dugger, Brooks, Cody Davis, Malik Gant, Adarius Pickett, Myles Bryant and Brandon King. The Patriots are currently rostering more safeties than any team in the NFL.

